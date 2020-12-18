DANVILLE —Benny Helms plead guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, and was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Helms must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and register as a sex offender for life, according to a press release by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X felony which is non-probational and carries a possible sentence of 6 to 60 years in the IDOC.
In November of 2018, Helms moved into the home where the child victim resided. Shortly thereafter, the child victim reported to her mother that Helms was touching her inappropriately. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Helms committed numerous sexual acts with the child victim over a period of time spanning approximately 3 to 4 weeks.
“I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that predators of children are brought to justice and that our children protected and kept safe,” Lacy said.
