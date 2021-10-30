WATSEKA —Things suddenly changed in this rural town north of Vermilion County in 1877.
Soon, Watseka would have national notoriety; the Roff family seemed to have been given an incredible gift; and another family, well ... movies and plays would be made about their daughter.
And it all began when 13-year-old Mary Lurancy Vennum — “Rancy” to her family — woke up one morning with a tale to tell.
“There were persons in my room last night, and they called, ‘Rancy! Rancy!’” she told her parents. “And I felt their breath on my face.”
Today, Watseka native John Whitman owns the Roff House where the legend would grow. Much like the “ghost” story the house is known for, the building itself has something of a dual personality — Whitman makes his home available to ghost hunters as well as as a quiet weekend getaway.
“It’s just a story that captures people’s imagination,” Whitman said. “The idea of possession. The idea of this other girl coming here. Can you really come back from the dead?
“It’s the same questions the spiritualist had, right? Is there another world beyond this one? And is it possible to communicate with it?”
The Watseka Wonder
The next night, Lurancy again could not sleep. She said every time she’d lay down, she’d hear her name called. Her mother, Lurinda, had to sleep next to her for the rest of the night.
July 11, 1877, Lurancy claimed to feel sick, and went “into a fit,” fell to the floor as if dead, every muscle stiffening. Here she remained unconscious for five hours before finally awakening.
The next day, she fell over again as if dead, but this time, she spoke freely and claimed to see many spirits, including siblings who had died years before.
She had many more fits, but seemed to get well in September. In November, she developed excruciating stomach pains that doubled her over “until her head and feet actually touched.”
Lurancy would fall into trances many times over the coming months, claiming to see spirits, angels and claiming to see Heaven.
Doctors, friends and family believed her to be insane. A local Methodist minister wrote to an insane asylum seeking help for her.
But one family in town, the Roffs, believed that disease often had a spiritual root. Asa Roff and his wife petitioned the Vennums to not allow their young daughter to be sent off to a place where she could be in both physical and mental danger.
Lurancy’s plight was now spread across town, and many scoffed at the Roff’s Spiritualist position. Visiting the area was Dr. E.W. Stevens, a sympathizer with the Roffs.
Stevens and Roff were invited to meet with the Vennums at their house just outside of the city.
On Jan. 31, 1878, Lurancy sat quietly in a chair appearing “as an old hag,” until Stevens moved his chair a bit closer to her.
She “savagely” warned him not to come nearer, Stevens recorded in his paper, “The Watseka Wonder.”
She was now cranky, refusing to be touched. When asked her name, she said, “Katrina Hogan,” a 63-year-old from Germany. After a while, her mood changed and she claimed to be called “Willie,” a young runaway boy who had died.
Eventually, she flung herself to the floor, went into her “fits” and started claiming to be Lurancy again.
But she said there were many spirits present, and they’d like to make themselves known. She said one was particularly desired by the angels. They asked who it was.
“Mary Roff.”
Mary Roff was the deceased daughter of Asa who had witnessed this exchange. Mary had died 12 years prior. Asa immediately asked for her to come forward.
The following morning, Mr. Vennum showed up at the office of Asa Roff and told him Lurancy was claiming to be Mary and that she wanted to go home.
A week later, still claiming to be the deceased Mary, Mary’s mother and sister, Minerva, went to visit her. Lurancy, looking out the window and seeing them coming, shouted, “There comes my ma and sister, Nervie!” Upon entering the house, Lurancy hugged them and cried, so happy to see them. It was eventually decided that “Mary” should go and stay with the Roffs at their home.
During the three months she lived at the Roffs’, Lurancy claimed to not recognize any of the Vennums, and immediately knew all friends and family members of Mary’s who came to visit the Roffs. She even recollected “hundreds” of events that happened during Mary’s life.
Lurancy began making calls to friends with Mrs. Roff as Mary, and did all the housework expected of a daughter at the time. Stevens said in his work that Lurancy was a happy and easy going during her stay with the Roffs.
In April, “Mary” was hugging and kissing her parents, and they asked her why she was doing it so much. She told them she wanted to while she still had lips to do so. She claimed she’d be leaving soon.
On May 7, “Mary” told Mrs. Roff that Lurancy was coming back, and was very sad and wanted to tell everyone goodbye. She closed her eyes, and when she opened them, she was Lurancy again. She had no idea where she was or what had taken place over the last several months.
However, the change didn’t last long. In five minutes, Mary was back. Lurancy would make another appearance some days later, asking for her mother, and meeting each other with tears. Again, the return did not last long.
On May 21, Asa Roff wrote that Mary was to leave them that day. Mary had again said her goodbyes. She said Lurancy was to return and to return well.
And just like that, Lurancy was back.
The Legend
Whitman said the story is known far and wide. Besides the home being featured on YouTube ghost hunting shows and podcasts, a play and fictionalized adaptations have been published and staged, the story has appeared in comic book form, in a “true” X-Files book, on television and in movie form.
Growing up in Watseka, you can’t help but know about the Roff House, Whitman said.
“It loomed large in my imagination.”
A book on Watseka came out in 1976, and as a 7-year-old, the story stuck with him.
Whitman spent 10 years living in New York, and one night he had dinner with a philosophy professor. The man asked him where he was from. When Whitman finally told him, “Watseka,” the professor said he knew the story of the Watseka Wonder. He had written about it in his thesis on different views of thought in the 1800s.
“At that moment, I realized that this was more than just a ghost story,” Whitman said. “It had more of a national importance; more of a deeper meaning to it. I began to see it more in that light.”
Buying the home
In 2005, the Roff House was sitting there abandoned, looking very much like a haunted house and growing its reputation.
He inquired with the owners about its availability, and was able to purchase it.
Whitman had a lot of work to do. His first renovations included work that would prevent further decay from happening. He put on a new roof, added a new boiler and stopped using the old wiring. Then he had the bright red paint stripped off, but that damaged the mortar between the bricks, so it, too, had to be replaced. The foundation under a part of the house was sinking, so a couple of walls had to be rebuilt.
Today, Whitman continues to upgrade and to add many antiques to give the home an authentic 1800s feel.
“I tried to put the house back the way it was,” Whitman said. “I wanted people — when they come into the house — feel like they are stepping back into the house that Lurancy Vennum witnessed when she came here.”
Dual personalities
Like the dual personalities of Lurancy Vennum and Mary Roff, the house itself seems to have two sides to it.
On its lighter side, the home is available for rent through popular bnb websites for a quiet weekend getaway.
The building is several blocks north of Route 1, with plenty of space between itself and its nearest neighbor, allowing for a relaxing, rural retreat. That is, until you catch a news story about the house’s history on television.
Recently, a renter did just that after booking the reservation.
She called Whitman and asked, “Is your house haunted?”
He explained to her the story, and she chose to continue with her stay.
But the news item she had seen was of a ghost-hunting group doing an event there. That’s where the house’s other side comes in.
While Whitman said the ghost hunting enthusiasm for the property has waned in recent years, he does still get calls.
The problem then becomes what the “investigators” are doing while in his home.
He said one group had taken a Ouija board into the basement, drawn a pentagram on the floor, placed the board in the center and lit candles around it. One of those individuals ended up with a pretty good scratch across his back for his troubles.
There are some ghostly happenings supposedly still happening at the Roff House today.
“It seems like when people come looking for it, they find it,” Whitman said.
As far as his own experiences there, he said he has “rules” with the house.
“I won’t bother you, and you won’t bother me unless it’s very important,” he said. “That’s proved a pretty good rule.
“Because if there is something going wrong, and it’s not important, then maybe the house needs to be cleansed. Maybe somebody needs to come in and shew something away.
“I also look on the house as a community. Just like this community has lots of neighbors, I know they’re there, but I don’t have to go knock on their doors to know they exist.”
