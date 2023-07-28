RANKIN —Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the third person killed in a June 27 crash in Rankin as Moises Concepcion-Roman, 43, of Rantoul.
Two Paxton teens, Joseph D. Stallone, 19, and Keegynn L. Martinek, 17, both of Paxton, were also killed in the two-vehicle accident.
McFadden stated the accident occurred on State Route 49 at 3550 North Rd., in Rankin.
Autopsies have been completed and results are pending.
According to Illinois State Police at 9 p.m. on June 27, Troop 7 units were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 49 at Vermilion County Road 3550 North. Northbound and southbound traffic on Route 49 was detoured until the roadway was reopened Wednesday morning.
The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate the accident.
