Police lights

Danville— Brian H. Edwards, 55, of Ridge Farm was identified as the person killed in a single motor vehicle crash early Friday morning, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said in a news release.

The traffic crash occurred on 1800 East Road at approximately 6:43 a.m. Edwards' family has been notified and an autopsy was performed Friday afternoon.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Trending Video