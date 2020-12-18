DANVILLE —Jumar Mockabee, formerly of 314 Harvey St., Danville, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of burglary, a Class 2 Felony followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release.
During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that Nov. 16, 2020, Danville police viewed surveillance footage of Mackabee entering Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 704 N. Gilbert, through a shattered door removing and exiting the building with televisions, air conditioner, two PlayStation 4 gaming systems and two Nintendo Switch gaming systems, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
Through an investigation by the Danville Police Department property taken from Buddy’s Home Furnishings was recovered.
