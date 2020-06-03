DANVILLE — Hugh Davis of Danville was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony.
Day-for-day sentencing credit applies, and the sentence will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
Circuit Judge Nancy S. Fahey entered the sentence upon hearing evidence establishing that on March 14, 2019, Davis sold 16.9 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG).
Prior to the transaction, VMEG had sought approval from the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office to use eavesdropping equipment to record the transaction, and upon receiving authorization, recorded the drug deal that occurred in the 900 block of Hazel Street. The crime was one of many similar transactions between Davis and the informant dating back to January 2019.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the men and women of VMEG, notably Special Agent Scott Crawley, for their efforts in combating the drug problem that confronts this county.
“Illegal narcotics are a plague on our community," Lacy said, "and while my office will consider sentencing alternatives to those offenders facing addiction, drug dealers, on the other hand, will receive severe punishment for their reprehensible conduct.”
