Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Charles Hall sentenced Jason Latonis to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 18 months of parole, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a news release Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, Latonis pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
According to the release, Illinois State Police found Latonis at a crash scene on Interstate 74 in April of this year.
Police found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, packaged into four equally-sized bags. ISP contacted the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, who joined in the investigation.
Latonis confessed that he had just bought the methamphetamine from a “known dealer,” according to the release, and was on his way to meet another dealer to split the drugs up and sell them. Latonis had two prior methamphetamine-related convictions at the time.
“This prosecution was made possible by the quick and effective coordinated response by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group,” Lacy said in the release. “We are thankful for the hard work of VMEG and all the efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community.”
