DANVILLE — A Vermilion County jury found Tuesday a Hoopeston man guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Gary Johnson’s Class 3 Felony is punishable from probation to up to five years in prison, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
On May 7, 2018, Johnson’s upstairs neighbor went downstairs to borrow a cup of sugar and check on Johnson’s handicapped brother.
Initially, when Johnson’s brother let her into the house, Johnson was passed-out drunk in a chair in the living room, according to the release. Shortly after, Johnson awoke and knocked the cup of sugar from her hands.
“When the victim turned around to confront the defendant, he had dropped his pants, exposing his penis, and was threatening to sexually assault her,” Lacy said. “As the victim turned, the defendant slashed her ear and shoulder with a pair of scissors.”
Hoopeston police arrived and found the victim bleeding from her wounds. They found the defendant passed-out in the same living-room chair with the scissors tucked between his right leg and the arm of the chair, according to the release.
Johnson will be sentenced on April 9 by Judge Nancy Fahey.
