DANVILLE — An early morning accident Saturday left one man dead on I-74.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Arnold B. Cravens, 54, of Tilton. An Autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, a 1999 Pontiac Trans Am was traveling westbound on I-74 in the right lane near milepost 211, according to a press release by the Illinois State Police.
A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was also traveling westbound on I-74 in the right lane directly ahead of the Trans Am. For an unknown reason, the Trans Am struck the rear of of the Toyota, causing the Trans Am to slide off the roadway, and come to rest against the median cable barrier. After the impact, the Pontiac struck the guardrail on the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the lanes of traffic. The driver of Trans Am received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Vermillion County Coroner. All lanes of I-74 we reopened at approximately 10 a.m. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
