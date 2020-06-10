CAYUGA, Ind. — A Cayuga man is being held at the Vermillion County Jail on preliminary charges involving a sexual assault.
Robert J. Chapman Jr., 19, is being held on $100,000 bond with 10 percent allowed for release.
About 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers with the Cayuga Police Department were called to the 200 block of South Fourth Street for an unresponsive female. Officers discovered an unresponsive juvenile female, who was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton.
During the investigation, officers discovered that the 15-year-old girl had been given alcohol and had been sexually assaulted. Further investigation discovered that Chapman had provided the alcohol to the juvenile and then sexually assaulted her.
He was arrested on the following charges: sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 4 felony); rape, furnishing the victim a drug without her knowledge (Level 1 felony); rape (Level 1 felony); and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Level 6 felony).
Also investigating were the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department and the town marshal’s office.
