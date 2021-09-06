DANVILLE — An accident on Route 1 near I-74 has left a pedestrian dead.
The pedestrian, a 58-year-old from Danville, was walking northbound at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the lane of travel on Route 1 just south of Interstate 74. A gray Hyundai Elantra, driven by Noah M. Gordon, 19, of Georgetown, was traveling northbound just south of Interstate 74 and struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased, according to the Illinois State Police.
Gordon was uninjured.
The Vermilion County Coroner will release the name of the deceased once next of kin notifications are made.
The traffic crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
