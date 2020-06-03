DANVILLE — Despite seeing its storefront damaged by looters Sunday night, Burlington is expected to reopen on Friday at the Village Mall as was planned after being closed due to the coronavirus.
Village Mall Property Manager Cinnamyn Keith said Burlington’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The store will open even if all the broken glass hasn’t been replaced yet.
“It’s going to be a project,” Keith said, about ordering the glass.
Burlington will not be open into the mall, just like Dunham’s isn’t. They both have outside entrances.
Mall officials are trying to keep the traffic flow limited inside the mall.
Some stores at the mall have remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including Dunham’s, while others started reopening Friday, with more to follow.
“Everything in the mall will be open Friday (June 5) except Piercing Pagoda and Bath & Body Works,” Keith said.
Both will be reopening, including the AMC movie theater. With no new movies out, it’s still unknown when the theater could reopen.
“They’re trying to get their footing,” Keith said about the AMC corporate offices.
GNC opened Monday, Christopher & Banks opened Tuesday, and Ross Dress for Less and Claire’s were opening today. Maurices also is expected to open Friday, in addition to Lovely Nails by appointment.
Keith said they want stores to keep mall hours, but hours for the stores are varying.
The mall’s limited hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The mall isn’t allowing mall walkers yet.
The mall is following mask and social distancing guidelines. The facility’s public bathrooms are locked and only available for an emergency.
Keith also said they are asking patrons not to congregate.
“We’ve got some traffic. It’s been good,” Keith said about people standing in lines outside the stores, such as Hibbett Sports, to allow only 10-12 people (including the number of employees) in each store at a time.
