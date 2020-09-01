DANVILLE — Following the reopening of other movie theaters across the country, the AMC Classic Village Mall 6 in Danville will reopen Thursday.
Tenet, showing on multiple screens, and Unhinged are the two movies listed as the first showings when the Danville theater reopens. The New Mutants then opens on Friday.
An AMC press release stated, “AMC is delighted to announce that movies are coming back to the big screen at select AMC theaters in your area beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, as part of the third phase in our reopening plan.”
AMC started reopening theaters in August. About 300 locations have already reopened nationwide, with AMC projecting another 140 additional locations will be reopening this week.
AMC planned to open about 70 percent of its more than 600 U.S. theater locations in time for the Sept. 3 release of Warner Brothers’ Tenet. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theaters will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.
According to AMC Theatres, auditoriums are at 40 percent capacity or less to allow for social distancing. Full capacity could come around year’s end.
Masks are required before, during and after the movie unless a patron is enjoying food and drinks. There are also other safety and cleaning policies in place.
AMC is celebrating 100 years in business.
“We are grateful for the positive feedback we have been receiving about our guests’ desire to see movies on the big screen at AMC, and about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, in a press release.
Aron stated the first two weekends of operations have exceeded their expectations in terms of guests returning to the movies and feedback about AMC’s Safe & Clean policies and procedures.
“Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theaters in ways that will be responsible and welcoming,” Aron stated.
According to Cinnamyn Keith, property manager of the Village Mall, there will be many deals at the reopened Danville movie theater. More information can be found at amctheatres.com.
Keith also reports that all stores have reopened at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Stores differ on their operating hours.
There will remain no mall walking until 2021.
She says when mall walking starts back, it will only be allowed during mall hours, no early walking.
Mall officials also are working on marketing for the upcoming holidays.
