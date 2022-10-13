Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.