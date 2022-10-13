DANVILLE — Watchfire Signs in Danville was one of approximately 20 stops on a "Makers over the Move," statewide bus tour.
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) are celebrating Manufacturing Month throughout the month of October.
This included the launch of “Makers on the Move,” a statewide bus tour that's visiting manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools across Illinois to raise awareness about the exciting job opportunities and career pathways available in the industry.
Sponsored by Comcast Business, Novelis and Walmart, the “Makers on the Move” bus tour began at the College of Lake County’s new Advanced Technology Center in Gurnee on Oct. 7, which is recognized nationally as Manufacturing Day.
From there, the fully-wrapped 56-foot bus traveled to nearly every region of the state accompanied by industry advocates, educators, economic development organizations, public officials and other dignitaries.
At the Danville stop, Watchfire representatives, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., State Sen. Scott Bennett and State Rep. Mike Marron were among those who spoke.
Watchfire employees were able to sign their names on the bus wrap.
Watchfire has more than 350 employees, has been certified a “Great Place to Work," and is now hiring.
Bennett and Marron talked about the long history of manufacturing in Vermilion County including mining coal to producing windbreaker jackets to making cars at the General Motors Foundry to Watchfire making 65,000 signs worldwide including on the Las Vegas strip.
Williams thanked Watchfire for being a great employer with great employees, making a great product and for being a great community partner in donating to causes and volunteering.
The biggest applause came from welder Arlen Kerst who's been with Watchfire for 10 years. He started at age 19.
"Watchfire has empowered me to excel in this trade of welding, with no prior experience," Kerst said. "The Watchfire culture has allowed me to grow and learn and put me in position to be the best at what I do and teach people how to do it."
When he thinks of the product they make at Watchfire, he steps back and appreciates what they are capable of. The innovation and technology they've created as a company, that people are willing to buy is astonishing, he said.
"There are countless hours of work, dedication and grit that goes into making this idea come to life," he added.
Kerst said in thinking what he wanted to say Thursday, his mind kept reverting back to the young people in the community; not only providing them with the opportunities within the trades of manufacturing but also more importantly instilling them with the truth they can find purpose in their work.
He's learned how to weld, but also learned character, humility, integrity and the value of working with your hands.
"If we can cultivate those values in high schools and in colleges of Illinois and communicate to and encourage the young people of our communities that they are capable of so much more than what they think, that there's purpose in the work of their hands, we will no doubt raise up the next generation to be successful in the trades of manufacturing," Kerst said.
Watchfire also Thursday received a reimbursement check for training through the Illinois Employer Training Investment Program.
“Manufacturing is diverse, sustainable, innovative and exciting, with artificial intelligence, robotics, 5G and virtual reality transforming the industry and our world. The ‘Makers on the Move’ tour is designed to shine a spotlight on the great work our manufacturers do every day, as well as the many exciting job opportunities available across Illinois,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “There’s no better time to explore a career in manufacturing, and manufacturers are ready to train and hire new workers. We’re excited to celebrate our industry and inspire a new generation of leaders who will move our state and nation forward.”
A recent study found the total economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year – the largest share of any industry to the state’s Gross Domestic Product. Manufacturing directly employs 662,298 workers but ultimately supports as many as 1,771,928 jobs, generating up to $150 billion in labor income for Illinois residents annually. In all, it’s estimated that the manufacturing industry supports nearly 30 percent of all jobs in Illinois, making it among the state’s largest industry sectors.
As part of the study, economists examined the manufacturing industry’s evolution in the face of rapid technological development, with trends suggesting a shift toward a higher-skilled workforce. In the next six years, it’s estimated there will be a 21 percent increase in employment growth for process control programmers and a 10 percent increase in demand for industrial engineers. These in-demand occupations likely need a post-secondary credential or some college, underscoring the importance of working closely with education institutions, policy makers and manufacturers to provide specialized training, and the need to further expand workforce training across the state to better prepare Illinois residents to enter high-demand fields.
“The manufacturing workforce is a major part of our competitive advantage here in Illinois. Travelling across the state to celebrate the past, present and future of the manufacturing industry can bring awareness to the accomplishments, opportunities and needs of the industry to build a better tomorrow,” said David Boulay, PhD, President of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center. “Manufacturing is a stronghold of our communities that helps strengthen local economic, innovates our way of life, and brings people together. I look forward to seeing the positive impact we can make on the future of the industry while also showing recognition and appreciation for those who have dedicated their careers to manufacturing.”
Among the successful recent workforce development efforts championed by the IMA is the creation of two new world-class manufacturing academies scheduled to open this fall, a new law that will require all high schools to offer career and technical education by 2025, the establishment of an apprenticeship tax credit for manufacturers that train employees, and a partnership with the Pritzker Administration to launch a new multi-million dollar ad campaign highlighting manufacturing jobs that will launch later this year.
“Manufacturers are often housed in unassuming buildings that disguise the impactful products being made inside. This tour will shine a spotlight on the great work taking place in those buildings, while showcasing the variety of fun and interesting jobs available throughout our communities,” said Sarah Hartwick, Vice President of Education & Workforce Policy at the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and Executive Director of the IMA Education Foundation, which works with high schools and community colleges across the state to create pathways for students to begin acquiring specific skillsets necessary for careers in the manufacturing industry. “No matter your background, there’s a manufacturing job available for you.”
