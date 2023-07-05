The city of Danville announced multiple lane closures on East Main Street (U.S. 136) east of Park Street, scheduled to begin Thursday.
A contractor needs the intermediate lane closures to install a storm sewer structure and a storm sewer line extension as part of the improvements for 502 E. Main St.Traffic will be closed to one lane for both the eastbound and westbound motorists within the construction zone.
The construction and multiple lane closures should be completed by Wednesday July 12. Signage will be placed in advance of the multiple lane closures and motorist should proceed with caution within the construction zone.
