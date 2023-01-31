The Hoopeston School Board hired Carrick MacDonald at the board meeting as the high school PE teacher and football coach, effective Jan. 20, while his teaching will not begin until Aug. 16.
MacDonald, from Louisiana, was hired by Fisher School District last year as their head football coach but team membership did not pan out. He instead coached the JV team.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Mental Health 101, a new course, and the high school course catalog for the 2023-2024 school year.
- An overnight stay for the cheer team for the Jan. 27 sectional.
- The posting for a speech language pathology position in the district.
- Paying $30.375 to the Vela Institute for consultation and background research for the high school, reimbursed by the GearUp grant.
- A pay request from Schomburg & Schomburg Construction of $86,70510 for cafeteria addition construction and air handler installation, funded through an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III grant.
- A pay request from The UpChurch Group $5,993.45 for work on the cafeteria and air handling projects, also paid through an ESSER III grant.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.
