DANVILLE — Construction has started on a connector road off Lynch Road near the Golden Nugget Danville casino.
According to Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers, construction started Friday with the installation of the large box culvert.
The construction startup is of the Lynch Road to Eastgate Drive access connector road along 204 Eastgate Drive.
The connector road at that location will entail lane widening on Lynch Road along with the construction of a new roadway to connect Lynch Road to Eastgate Drive.
The contractor is scheduled to have construction completed by the end of August.
Road construction signage will be placed during the improvements. Motorists traveling north or southbound on Lynch Road and Eastgate Drive are urged to use caution around the marked construction zones.
Plans call for lane widening on southbound Lynch Road to allow for a turn lane traveling south.
Childers said the northbound lane widening will occur whenever there is development on the east side of Lynch Road when an access drive is constructed.
A traffic study from 2020 determined signalization wasn’t required at a connector road.
Total hourly traffic volumes ranged on adjacent roads near U.S. 136 and Lynch Road from about 1,300 to 1,900.
