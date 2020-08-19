DANVILLE — Danville District 118’s student registration for the new school year has been in full swing since last month, yet administrators are wondering where all the students are.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis told the school board Wednesday night that only 3,470 students have registered either online or in-person so far. Last year the district’s total enrollment was 5,804. That leaves more than 2,300 students unaccounted for, she said.
As of Wednesday night, 1,222 students in prekindergarten through fourth grade and 2,023 fifth- through 12th-graders had registered. The parents of another 225 students had picked up registration packets but hadn’t turned them in yet, she said.
“This is alarming,” Geddis said. “We can’t plan classes or class sizes. We can’t plan staffing.
“In order for us to support you, you have to register,” she added.
Geddis said she wants parents to know that “staying at home is different than homeschooling and remote learning from home.”
She said she understands that some parents are feeling frustrated about the district’s reopening plans that include fifth through 12th graders participating in all-remote learning, and kindergarten through fourth-grade students choosing either blended learning for three hours of in-person instruction during either a morning or an afternoon session Monday through Friday or all-remote learning.
“We need these children in school,” Geddis said.
Board member Darlene Halloran pleaded for the district’s parents to have patience.
“If you have a question, don’t go on Facebook,” she said. “Call the administrators and go to the source for information.”
Also on Wednesday, the board:
• Approved a plan to refinance the district’s debt.
Because of the current low interest rates, the district will realize a cost savings of $2.4 million over the remaining 10 years of a 2011 bond it sold to fund the renovations of North Ridge Middle, South View Upper Elementary and Mark Denman Elementary schools.
The board approved issuing general obligation bonds not to exceed $10.5 million for the purpose of refunding the district’s outstanding bonds from 2011 and levying an annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on them.
“The bonds will be sold next week,” Business Director Narcissus Rankin said.
Refinancing will help to lower the interest amount the district pays on the bonds, therefore lowering the tax rate levied on property owners in the district.
The refinancing plan will lower the district’s tax rate by .20 per $100 EAV (equalized assessed valuation). The bond and interest rate would decline to .65 from .85 from the 2020 levy, which is payable in 2021.
“We’re saving the taxpayers $2 million,” Board member Lon Henderson said.
Geddis said District 118 was given an A+ bond rating, “which is unheard of in Illinois.”
• Reviewed a proposed spending plan for the 2020-2021 school year and approved displaying it publicly for the next 30 days.
The tentative budget shows $80.9 million in expenditures for the year, which is about $800,000 more than last year, and $74.9 million in revenue, which is about $1 million less in revenue than the year before. A beginning fund balance of $36.4 million and an ending fund balance of $29.2 million also are projected.
• Appointed Jonathan Rossi, who has been an assistant principal at DHS, as the interim principal at Southwest Elementary School.
Last month, the board appointed Southwest Elementary School Principal Lindsey Prunkard as the new principal of South View Upper Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year.
She replaces Mendy Spesard who stepped down as South View’s principal earlier in July to return to the classroom at Meade Park Elementary School.
Stacie Sollars, an assistant principal at North Ridge Middle School, was appointed as interim principal at Garfield Elementary School. She replaces Nicole Zaayer who will oversee the K-4 remote learning program this upcoming school year.
“In the season of COVID-19 and the need for blended learning (options), we needed administrators to support staff and students dedicated to the K-4 remote learning program,” Geddis said.
“The assistant principals came from fully remote learning buildings,” she added. “It was the best use of the staff we have.”
• Approved to pay Presidio of Peoria $159,127 to upgrade the district’s phone system. The upgrade will allow staff to use their work phone from their laptop regardless of where they are. The upgrade will take two to four weeks to complete. The district purchased its existing phone system in 2007.
• Heard comments from board member the Rev. Thomas Miller who said he would like Geddis to be offered a new four-year contract. Her contract expired June 30.
Board President Bill Dobbles said that although the board has not yet offered Geddis a new contract, her current contract was automatically extended for a year at the same salary she has been making.
“If you’re not going to extend a contract, you have to let the superintendent know,” he added.
Dobbles said the end of Geddis’ contract “kind of snuck up on us,” adding, “we still have to work out a salary and length of contract.”
• Heard that the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority donated $1,300 to the district to purchase school supplies and 100 K-4 books.
• Heard Geddis clarify that all students and staff members will be required to wear face masks inside school buildings at all times, according to state guidelines.
