DANVILLE — Go into a business, residence or other location around Vermilion County and you may see a photograph or keepsake framed by Images Framing and Fine Art.
After 41 years of being in business, Michael and Jane Holtz are retiring. Jane said they are hoping to retire June 1.
They put a “Retiring Soon” banner outside the business in December. The business is for sale.
“It’s a niche thing. You have to get just the right person,” she said, but added someone can customize their own business.
Jane said owning the business has been a love story with a thousand of legacies.
“We hear all the time ‘Our walls are filled with your art,’” Jane says.
Jane and Michael said they’ve enjoyed working with customers through the years.
Michael is from Tilton and Jane is from New Jersey.
They both had an artistic start. Jane said she was taking art classes locally at the college and he was taking photography classes. She started the business.
She said they were so busy with the business, that he came on board to help.
Jane started the business in 1981. It’s been at 421 Gilbert St. for 26 years. It previously was on Williams Street.
She used to work for a gallery and art shop on Williams Street. She worked for both those owners, who then closed. She couldn’t afford to buy the last owner’s store, so she started a tiny business until they could grow.
There were two rooms on Williams, one for framing and one for designing.
They grew to have several employees and outgrew the space. They moved to Gilbert Street, now just having two employees.
The historic house Images Framing & Fine Art is in on Gilbert Street was built in 1907 and has decorative features.
“I enjoyed doing the picture framing,” Jane said.
“We didn’t have a lot of the gift stuff that we have now,” Jane said too about other art items for sale.
They have two potters in which they sell their work, and a glass artist. Michael has his photographs for sale, and Jane’s art pieces also are for sale.
They have had generations of families as customers.
Jane said she remembers three generations of one family. A lot of times it can be people who come in with their grown children. Jane will remember the family when they came into the shop when the children were younger.
Mainly the business offers picture framing services.
Jane said customers can bring in whatever they might want to frame. It could be an old baby sweater or Star Wars poster.
“We design what we think would complement the artwork and present you with different ideas,” Jane said. “And then you select what you like. The customer has a lot of input. We ask questions.”
Some of the more unique items they’ve framed are golf balls and golf clubs, bagpipes and a civil war coat.
Michael said they framed a piece of hair of Abraham Lincoln when he was assassinated. A Lincoln buff had it.
“All sorts of things. We frame everything,” Michael said.
It can be a 10-day to two-week turnabout, or rush orders.
They have shipped items to Hawaii, Texas, Seattle, Washington and elsewhere to customers who have moved away. They have customers in Indianapolis, Mahomet and elsewhere in addition to Vermilion County.
“Everything is archival. We don’t have anything that’s acidic,” Michael added about protecting people’s items. “It’s all the highest quality of everything.”
He said they have all different types of glass, such as museum glass where you can’t tell there’s glass on the framed items.
Eighty percent of their framing now is memorabilia.
A Boy Scout uniform was waiting to be framed by Jane.
They offer a lot of options for people’s budgets.
“You can spend as little as you want or as much as you want,” Jane said.
They are seeing customers come in with items that have been in a closet for a long time, and the customers finally want to do something with it and get it framed.
Jane said the Danville area has been very fortunate to have two framing businesses in town, with them and Gary Resh’s business.
Smaller framing business services kind of died when the bigger box stores came in. But now people are returning to individual frame shops, Jane said.
“I think people are switching to service now again,” Jane said. “They’re coming back to wanting service. So, I think you will see a resurgence maybe.”
Jane said its sad, but also happy for them to leave the business and retire. They plan to move to North Carolina to be near family.
They are thankful for their customers and the support through the years.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Jane said. “I enjoy talking to all the people and meeting them and visiting. Sometimes I spend too much time visiting and not enough time working.”
Hours for the business are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
They can be reached at 217-431-2156. Their website is www.imagesframing.net.
