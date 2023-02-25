DANVILLE — After 25 years of service working for the city, Danville Parks and Public Property Manager Steve Lane is retiring next week.
“I was hired as superintendent of parks and public property back in January of 1998. Through 25 years and several reorganizations, my job title has changed a few times, but my responsibilities have remained consistent. I will say early in my career I was much more focused on parks, grounds and beautification. In the last several years, much more of my time and energy has been spent on building maintenance,” Lane said.
He said it’s very rewarding to have a job where you can help make positive changes in your hometown.
“I really love designing park improvement projects and landscaping projects that beautify Danville. Landscape designing has always been what I enjoy most, and I have been fortunate to have been given lots of freedom to pursue projects that I felt were important,” he said.
“One thing I will really miss is my co-workers and the people I interact with on a daily basis. My involvement in maintaining city buildings has given me the opportunity to work with and assist nearly every department and division within our organization. I have enjoyed the diversity of residents, volunteers, civic organizations, contractors, etc. that I have worked with over the years. There are many great people out there that really truly want to help improve our community,” Lane said.
Lane added, “I’m particularly proud of having a hand in the design and development of Temple Plaza, and the complete renovations of Carver Park and Ellsworth Park. Being a part of and watching Winter Park grow into what it is today has been exciting. Trees have always been my thing. I hope I have been able to raise awareness of the importance of trees in our community. I do not have an exact count, but I know we have planted well over 1,000 trees in our parks and public areas since I came on board. Any day a tree is planted is a good day.”
Lane too talked about Danville’s changes.
“Danville has certainly been through some rough times in my lifetime, but I believe we are heading in the right direction. We are really starting to see the potential the Danville area has as a recreation destination. Our downtown seems to have a new vibe happening and businesses are looking to locate there. The casino and Carle project are real game changers. The upcoming Garfield Park and Pool project will be a game changer. I think the future is bright. We are seeing many young enthusiastic people assuming leadership roles in both the public and private sector, many who have grown up in the Danville area,” Lane said.
“I have worked under three administrations in my 25 years with the city. Each of them have been extremely supportive of me and what our team has done in parks and recreation, and that has made my job much easier. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve for all this time,” he added.
