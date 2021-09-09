DANVILLE — Long time central Illinois broadcaster Doug Quick has announced his retirement from WCCU, FOX-Illinois 27 as news weather anchor.
He retires on September 30 as central Illinois’ longest tenured weathercaster having been on the air at WICD, Channel 15 in 1995 through 2015 and presently with WCCU, according to a press release.
On beginning at WICD he was the stations promotion director from December 1994 to 1998. He was then co-anchor on “Sunrise Today” through October 2002, shifting to the newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. on NewsChannel 15, while also serving as local weathercaster for the FOXIllinois News at Nine. He was host of the public affairs feature, Spotlight 15 from 1997 through 2015. In 2015 with the news department shift to WCCU, FOXIllinois, Channel 27, he would take the role of news/weather anchor once again where he continues to the present. He also provides daily weathercasts for 3-local radio stations.
The early years
His broadcast career began in 1974 when he was hired by his hometown radio stations, WTIM/WTIM-FM in Taylorville. When he finished Lincoln Land Community College with a major in pre-pharmacy, he took a break from college to reassess his career direction. He worked as an announcer at both Taylorville stations, but from late 1975 through early 1977 he would work weekends while attending Western Illinois University as a mass communications, Radio/Television major.
During the summer of 1976, he also worked for Sangamon Broadcasting’s WTAX/WDBR in Springfield where he would be an announcer at both stations, serving as a radio news anchor for WTAX as well as a newscaster for WDBR. He also later became a weekend DJ for WDBR through the fall of 1976, while he continued as a student at WIU, he co-anchored a newscast for the campus TV station, and was an announcer at WIUM(FM) campus radio station.
At the end of his time at WIU he returned to Taylorville to work as a program director for WEEE and supervised a format flip to Top-40. He would also serve as the stations account executive through early September 1977.
In mid-September of 1977, he would return to work for Sangamon Broadcasting with their purchase of WDAN/WMBJ in Danville. He and others worked to flip the format of WMBJ to Top-40 with a call letter change to WDNL. He would remain with the Danville stations for most of 25 years as announcer/DJ, sales executive, sales manager and eventually became general manger in 1989 through 1992. He worked through two ownership changes from Sangamon to Majac in 1987, then to Neuhoff Broadcasting in 1991.
He did have a short stint in Decatur at WDZ/WDZQ during 1979 where he was an announcer/DJ at WDZ and account executive for both stations. He returned in late 1979 to WDAN/WDNL to continue his time there through 1992.
In 1993, he would be the first station manager at Danville’s WWDZ (FM) now K-Rock as well as the voice of “The Eagle” 96.1 FM in Champaign leaving that broadcast group to return in 1994 to WDNL as an announcer/DJ where he would continue through 2002. His time at WDNL also coincided with his hiring in 1994 at WICD, Channel 15.
On staying in the Danville area, Doug stated, “It was always my intention to stay in central Illinois, I didn’t want to move from one community to another, plus, when we had kids, I didn’t want to move from one school district to another. Both Melissa and I were raised on the edge of our respective hometowns, next to corn fields and went to our respective schools without ever changing. That’s what we wanted for our kids.”
Awards
He was selected by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Television Arts and Sciences as the recipient of the Silver Circle Award. It was awarded to him in St. Louis in October 2013 for his work in documenting the history of local television. In 2017 he was named the Medium Market TV Best News Anchor with the Silver Dome Award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.
Outside activities
He is a former director of the First Illinois Credit Union and a former director of the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation. He has also been an active voice-over announcer and commercial talent for ad agencies, local television stations, production houses, industrial videos and has worked with a military contractor to voice military web training videos all from his home studio.
Online Broadcast Museum
Around 2003 he began a website that would become Doug Quick On-Line, Central Illinois On-Line Broadcast Museum (www.dougquick.com). He researched the history of TV stations at local libraries across mid-Illinois, newspaper files, FCC records and published stories about each station and its employees. He gathered hundreds of pictures, testimonials of former and current broadcasters to be featured on his website. The website has expanded to include radio history, pictures from his own community outreach, videos of his many activities, historical narratives about his home town of Taylorville, and a current profile of every television station in mid-Illinois, Peoria and St. Louis. He will continue to act as curator of the Central Illinois On-Line Broadcast Museum.
Pictures on the Prairie
In just a few years, he had so much material that he decided to put it in book form. He eventually compiled a record of the first 10 years of the heritage television stations in Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, Danville, Bloomington, Peoria and St. Louis. He wrote about the physical building of the stations, the owners, the local programs, the local personalities, samples of program schedules, and included hundreds of pictures to tell the stories of the pioneer television broadcasters of central Illinois.
The more than 500-page book was published in 2018 as “Pictures on the Prairie: The First Ten Years of Mid-Illinois Television.”
Before the pandemic, he hosted many book signing events, lectured at Danville Area Community College, the Danville Public Library, the Vermilion County Historical Museum, Bloomington Public Library and at the Urbana Free library. Doug is looking forward to returning to the book signing circuit when it is safe to do so.
Family
Doug and his wife Melissa, who he met after he moved to Danville, had their first date January 10, 1978, were engaged January 28 and married July 1, 1978. They are the parents of two married daughters, Miranda (Herb Simmons) and Mindi (Derek Martin) and grandparents of Pete Martin. They’re also dog parents to their Shih Tzu “Moka.”
