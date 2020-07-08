DANVILLE — Michael Long, a former Danville resident, was sentenced after a plea of guilty for First Degree Murder, according to a press release issued Wednesday by State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
On July 8, 2020, Long was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Long must serve the entire period of incarceration, and the sentence shall be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. First Degree Murder in this case carried a possible penalty of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on March 26, 2018, at around 6:20 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department arrived at 710 Mill Road, Lot 12, Georgetown, pursuant to a call of a domestic disturbance. Thereafter, they located Kimberly George deceased inside the residence.
Through the course of investigation by the GPD and the Illinois State Police, it was discovered that Long and Laura Johnson went to the victim’s home in the early morning hours of March 26, 2018. That upon entering the home, Long alone had a disagreement with the victim and another individual inside that residence. Long shot and killed George and fled the scene. Long later was arrested that same day by the GPD and admitted to being at the home of George, according to the release.
During the sentencing hearing, Lacy presented evidence including victim impact statements from Kristi Foster, Kamie Foster and Kayla Foster touching on their love for Kimberly. One victim stated to Long that he “changed so many lives the day you decided to pull the trigger and brutally kill my sister!”
