BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University honored more than 400 candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 1, 2022.
Dr. William Farrar ‘71, considered to be one of the nation’s foremost experts in cancer care and chief executive officer of The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, delivered the Commencement address.
Izaack Kitchens of Danville, Cum Laude majored in Health Promotion & Fitness Management.
Brady McMasters of Catlin, majored in Accounting.
Mady Tabels of Bismarck, majored in Business.
Lane Warren of Muncie, majored in Business.
Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The University is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe. Illinois Wesleyan prides itself on producing graduates who are well-rounded, broadly educated individuals with a spirit of inquiry who can successfully adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing, complex world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.