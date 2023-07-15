DANVILLE — World War II Army veteran Carl Bartlett turned 100 years old on Wednesday, and he celebrated the milestone on July 9 at Hawthorne Inn with his brother, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and some friends.
His daughter, Sharon Bennett, spent months planning the big bash.
According to his family, Carl doesn’t typically like to be the center of attention, but turning 100 years old was a pretty big deal, and he said he was happy people came to celebrate his life thus far.
Carl, who is a resident at Hawthorne Inn, has been a lifelong Vermilion County resident, minus his three years in the Army. Drafted at 19 years old, he traveled overseas to fight in World War II.
“I went to Germany,” he said. “Had a sniper shooting at me.”
His great-granddaughter, Chelsie Bartlett, said Carl has told her this particular story before, among others.
“He remembers hearing (shots) and seeing them hitting all around him,” she said.
He was shot in the shoulder and in one finger, earning him a Purple Heart.
“At one point in time, he told me they went into houses and had to try to find weapons,” Chelsie said. “That was part of what he did, and one of the structures got hit and fell on him, so he has a shoulder injury from that, too.”
Carl was discharged Dec. 1, 1945, and he has his original DD214 – the discharge papers proving his time spent in the Army.
“A lot of people don’t have those anymore, so that’s pretty cool,” Chelsie said.
After he was discharged, he came back to Danville, where most of his family has stayed.
“You can’t get rid of us,” Sharon joked.
Carl said his youthful mindset comes from keeping up with the garden he always had. While his children were growing up, he taught them how to care for the plants, too. Sharon said the family always ate the fresh produce they grew.
“When (Carl) got older, we’d go out and water the tomato plants,” she said. “We’d have hundreds.”
Carl also spent a lot of time staying active, especially out riding his moped and bicycle.
After 100 years, he said the best advice he has for others is to, “just take it easy.”
