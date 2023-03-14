DANVILLE – Staying true to this year’s Women’s History Month theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” eight local women will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on March 31 at the Fischer Theatre for Danville’s first “That’s What She Said” show.
Tickets are on sale now at www.atthefischer.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show.
The show was organized by Amanda Crose, regional producer, under the direction of Jenette Jurczyk, national director of The She Said Project.
Since 2013, “That’s What She Said” has become a platform to showcase women living boldly, truly and fearlessly, according to The She Said Project’s website. The organization’s goal is to empower women, build community and give a voice to stories that need to be told.
“This show has become such a beloved community event in Champaign-Urbana, Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, St. Louis and beyond, drawing hundreds of women together,” Jurczyk said. “We are so excited to elevate the voices of women throughout the Danville community.”
The inaugural Danville cast will feature personal stories by local women Tierra Brown, Hannah Landis, Ja’Naea Modest, Bonnie Newberry, Mary Catherine Roberson, Melissa Rome, Maria Sermersheim and Bricie Smith Troglia.
“This show is for women, by women, and we hope to see all who love and support women at our inaugural event,” Crose said. “These local women will make us laugh, cry and unite us in a way Danville has never experienced before.”
Crose said she believes every person in attendance will be touched in different ways by each storyteller, and they’ll be left with plenty of contemplation and reflection.
“Tierra is ambitious and she is so funny,” Crose said about Brown. “I think that’s going to come across on stage.”
Crose said as an entrepreneur and a midwife, Landis is a vital asset to the community “in a time where this community and the surrounding communities need prenatal and maternity care.”
Modest is a full-time DJ who also gives back to the community by teaching kids how they can become DJs too.
“She’s a hoot, too,” Crose said of Modest. “She is in this community all the time. She works really close with organizations here.”
Newberry, “who has the coolest set of pipes,” according to Crose, is not afraid to be real and honest with people, among other things.
“She’s been a mechanic, she’s broken horses (and) she’s just done things that have not been traditionally female-focused, and she’s been successful at them,” Crose said. “That’s such a cool part of her story.”
When Crose was casting for this event, she said a lot of people suggested contacting Roberson.
“She was Champaign’s Woman of the Year in 2022 (and) she’s made huge strides in Champaign with gun violence reform, and now she’s over here running the field office for (U.S. Rep. Robin) Kelly,” Crose said. “She bleeds Danville.”
After hearing the other women’s stories, Rome told Crose she didn’t think she had a story that would connect with the audience the way the others’ stories would, but Crose said that just wasn’t true.
“She’s a natural presenter,” Crose said. “You’ll get to hear a little bit about the work she did and what goes through her mind and her hobbies.”
Sermersheim’s story will put the audience’s lives into perspective.
“She grew up unlike any of us. We think we have things to complain about from childhood,” Crose said, adding that Sermersheim’s accomplishments and determination are inspiring.
Smith Troglia’s creative and passionate mind will connect with the audience, too.
“She’s an awesome mom,” Crose said. “She loves her daughter so much, and is using her past to make sure that she shapes her daughter’s world to experience the things she didn’t, and to learn from the things that Bricie experienced.”
The She Said Project selected Crosspoint Human Services as the charity partner of the 2023 show. They will receive a percentage of the proceeds to directly support their domestic violence and transitional shelter services.
In addition, Crose said donations will be accepted at the door the night of the event and donors will be entered into a raffle to win various prizes. The donations can be cash, or tangible items like new twin-sized bedding, pillows, men’s body wash and deodorant, diapers in sizes four and five, baby wipes, baby shampoo, canned fruit, fruit cups and canned meat.
Ticket purchases include an invitation to the after party, sponsored by University of Illinois Community Credit Union, in the Fischer Theatre’s Portia Club immediately following the show.
There will be catering and cupcakes, as well as photo opportunities and a chance to connect with the storytellers.
“That’s the time to decompress, to celebrate and to continue the conversation,” Crose said. “It will just extend the fun.”
This is the first event of its kind in Danville, but Crose said plans are already underway for next year’s show with a list of women who could potentially take the stage.
“I have no indication that this won’t be a success in Danville,” she said. “I think what this will make possible in between shows is limitless at this point.”
Those possibilities include lifting people up and building meaningful, lasting relationships with others, among other things.
“I can measure ticket sales. I can measure how much money (and tangible items) we’re going to give in a donation,” Crose said. “I can’t measure the ripple effect of this show.”
