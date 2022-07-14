DANVILLE — International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomed Sandra Rogers this week as a new local coordinator.
“I am a California native and have lived in Illinois for 11 years,” Rogers said. “I have a degree in Criminal Justice. I am excited to help exchange students fulfil their dreams of coming to the U.S. I love spending time with my family, volunteering in the community, helping others, traveling, and church functions as well as growing deeper in my relationship with Jesus. I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love to learn about other cultures and want to help these teens achieve their dream of coming to the United States.”
Rogers said she is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Rogers will be working with families and schools in Danville and in the surrounding area.
Rogers is currently looking for families that would like to host for the 2022-2023 academic year. Exchange students live as a member of the host family—not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores.
Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student. As the local coordinator, Rogers is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Sandra Rogers at srogers@icesusa.org.
