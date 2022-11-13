Local wizards line up for the costume contest at Potterfest on Nov. 5.
Aine Blair won first place in the 0-5 category at the Potterfest costume contest.
Aubrey Shober won first place in the 6-12 category at the Potterfest costume contest.
Children in the 0-5 category line up for judging at the Potterfest costume contest.
48-year-old Matt Alsip, left, 9-year-old Baylee Hawks, middle, and 25-year-old Madison Riegel at the Potterfest costume contest.
