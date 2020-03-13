DANVILLE — While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, VA Illiana Health Care System is paying special attention to it.
As part of this process, veterans, visitors and volunteers who enter the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments. Individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Veterans, visitors and volunteers will be allowed to enter the hospital only through Building 98 (Urgent Care entrance) 24 hours/day.
Employees will have to show their badges for entry. Veterans, visitors and volunteers also Will be screened at the Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield Community Based Outpatient Clinic locations.
Veterans with symptoms of a fever, cough or shortness of breath should call the nurse triage line at (888) 598-7793 for more information before visiting the medical center or their clinic.
Additionally, VAIHCS has cancelled large-group public events over the next 30 days to reduce foot traffic in the medical center.
The Veteran Town Hall at the Champaign Public Library on Monday and Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Ceremony on March 27 have been cancelled.
Please check the website (www.danville.va.gov) and social media pages before attending any events.
No visitors will be allowed in the Community Living Center nursing homes.
Shawn Bransky, VAIHCS director, said these current measures “are being done as an overabundance of caution to protect all our veterans, visitors and employees, while we continue to deliver world-class care.”
Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
For more information about the Coronavirus, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
