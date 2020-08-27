The Danville area, and all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, continued to see a high unemployment rate and decreased jobs in July.
For the Danville metropolitan statistical area, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 9.9 percent in July from 12.3 percent in June 2020. The rate was 5.4 percent in July 2019. The last time the July rate was equal to or higher was in 2013 when it was 11.1 percent.
The rate also is lower than the 14.8 percent in May 2020 for the Danville metro area. The city of Danville’s unemployment rate was 12.3 percent in July, compared to 14.3 percent for June and 6.5 percent in July 2019.
In April, the city of Danville’s unemployment rate was 19.1 percent and the local metro area saw a 17.2 unemployment rate.
Non-farm employment in the Danville metro area decreased by 1,900 compared to last July — from 27,300 in July 2019 to 25,400 in July 2020.
The manufacturing (-400), leisure-hospitality (-400), government (-300), professional-business services (-200) and other services (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.
"As the state continues to monitor the safety of economic reopening, IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) is committed to continuing to help those who need services," said IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards, in a press release. "With the support of the Pritzker administration, the department is prepared to support working families who continue to be affected by this pandemic."
