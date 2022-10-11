WESTVILLE — He isn’t a soldier, sailor, marine, airman or coast guardsman. Dominick Koontz is a guardian.
That’s the designation for members of the U.S. Space Force. Koontz is the first person from Vermilion County to become a member of this newest and elite branch of the American Armed Forces.
Prior to transferring to the Space Force, Koontz, a 2018 graduate of Westville High School, served in the U.S. Air Force in aircraft maintenance.
Koontz’s mother, Gail, said, “It meant a lot to me when Dominick joined the Air Force, because of the military tradition in my family. One of my sisters is currently serving as an officer in the U.S. Army, one of my brothers also served in the Army, two other brothers were in the Navy and my nephew is currently on active duty in the Navy. But Dominick’s joining the military, and the Air Force specifically, meant even more to me because both of my parents had met while both were serving in the Air Force.”
In applying for transfer to the Space Force, Koontz knew that only a limited number of applicants would be accepted. Even though this is the most futuristic of the branches of the armed services, Koontz said, “Each of us had to submit a handwritten letter outlining our reasons for wanting to become a part of the program.”
The letters were reviewed by the highest ranks before an individual was considered for a personal interview for one of the 40 openings available.
His mom said, “When Dominick told me that he was selected and his transfer was approved, I was thrilled and so proud of his accomplishment.”
Following graduation from the intense training program in California, Koontz has been assigned to a Space Force facility in Colorado.
The Space Force currently has around 8,000 members serving at six bases in the U.S. and other locations around the world.
According to their website, “The United States Space Force recruits the brightest minds in technology, aerospace and engineering. Our Guardians reach for new heights beyond the atmosphere as they protect our freedoms, imagine the impossible and put it into orbit.”
The Space Force is a separate and distinct branch of the armed services, organized under the Department of the Air Force in a manner very similar to how the Marine Corps is organized under the Department of the Navy.
A display is planned at the Vermilion County War Museum to add the Space Force to its Armed Forces Displays, and it will feature pictures and items from Dominick Koontz.
