DANVILLE — Vermilion County Help Network, the community coalition previously known as the Central Illinois Community Health Network, has launched their public website: vchelp.org.
The Vermilion County Help Network is a local network community initiative that helps organizations collaborate and share resource information. This initiative has been around for a few years, but until recently, only the agencies had access to these resources.
With the external website now being part of this initiative, citizens can access information about local programs and resources by simply searching for that specific resource or need at vchelp.org.
“Every agency has important information about their programs to share,” stated Mary Surprenant, CEO of United Way of Danville Area, Inc. “Agencies who provide their service information on the network can now be searched by area citizens. That’s exciting!”
There are currently more than 100 local agencies that are part of the Vermilion County Help Network.
“The goal is to grow the network,” stated Jake Ozier, OSF Community Resource Manager. “We want to make sure our current agencies understand the importance of keeping their information up-to-date and also encourage new agencies to join the network so they can be part of this valuable resource for organizations and individuals.”
Organizations interested in being part of the Vermilion County Help Network can join the network at vchelp.org.
