American Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires in Danville, Edwards, Chillicothe and Peoria this past week and provided assistance to eight individuals through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
Download the new and improved Red Cross Emergency app for detailed home fire prevention and safety tips. Compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices, visit redcross.org/apps or search “American Red Cross” in app stores.
Fire Prevention Week
This Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15), the American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before it’s too late. These crises account for most of the 60,000-plus disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year across the U.S. — where home fire responses are 30 percent higher during cold months than warmer times of year.
“With the threat of home fires increasing with colder temperatures, Fire Prevention Week is a great time to sit down now with your loved ones and plan how to stay safe,” said Jennifer Pipa, vice president of Disaster Programs for the American Red Cross. “The most important two steps that you can take are to practice your two-minute home fire escape drill with everyone in your household and test your smoke alarms monthly.”
How to practice your two-minute drill
Practice your plan with everyone in your household; also teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in an emergency.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including a printable escape plan and safety tips for cooking and home heating — the leading causes of home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
- Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.
- Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
- Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
- Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
- Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you or a loved one is deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. Visit redcross.org/ASL-disaster-resources for more information, including resources in American Sign Language.
If you need help
If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Visit redcross.org/homefires or call 800-Red-Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.