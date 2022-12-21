Extreme cold temperatures are forecast in the coming days over the holiday weekend. This dip in temperatures outside can cause home and businesses water pipes to freeze and burst.
Roto-Rooter of Danville’s plumbers are helping spread awareness of prevention and will be ready to work around the clock to help customers even on Christmas Day if needed.
The family-owned Danville branch also offers water damage cleanup and drying services if leaks do occur.
When pipes freeze, pressure builds inside pipes causing them to crack – no matter if the pipe is made of plastic, copper or steel. Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in a single day. Often the damage doesn’t become obvious until pipes thaw.
Roto-Rooter offers the following tips for preventing frozen pipes, which can cause flooding, resulting in expensive repairs. By taking a few simple preventive measures before pipes freeze, home and business owners can minimize their risk of a plumbing catastrophe.
- Disconnect outside water hoses. If left connected, water in the hoses will freeze and expand causing outside faucets and connecting pipes inside your home to freeze and break. Cover outside faucets with styrofoam faucet insulation kits found at home centers.
- If outside faucets are dripping or leaking, make the necessary repairs or call a plumber before freezing temperatures arrive.
- If your washing machine is in an unheated garage, turn off water supply lines leading to the washer and disconnect the hoses if temperatures have dropped below freezing.
- Allow a trickle of hot and cold water to run overnight in sinks and bathtubs with water supply pipes that run along outside walls.
- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets beneath sinks (located along outside walls) to allow heat in the room to circulate around uninsulated pipes.
- Add insulation wraps to water pipes in unheated areas, such as garages or crawl spaces. Apply heat tape or thermostat-controlled heat cables around water supply pipes that are exposed and prone to freezing, but be sure not to attach these devices to flammable materials.
- Keep the furnace turned on and set no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit, but preferably 70 or above.
What to do if your pipes have already frozen
- Shut-off the water main leading into the structure and open faucets indoors. This will reduce pressure on the frozen pipes and minimize flooding if the pipes burst.
- If the frozen pipe is exposed and visible, use a hair dryer or space heater to thaw the ice blockage. Do not use an open flame.
- Examine exposed pipes for leaks. Even with the water main turned off, there will be enough pressure to reveal leaks once the pipe has thawed.
- Contact a professional plumber equipped with pipe-thawing equipment to get your pipes flowing again, and if necessary, to make repairs to damaged pipes.
- Even if no leaks are found, a plumber should examine pipes that experienced a hard freeze. Some pipes may need to be replaced if the material has experienced stretching and fatigue, putting the pipes at risk for future failure.
- If you’ve experienced flooding or water damage, contact a certified water cleanup service provider to remove the water and deal with the damage left behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.