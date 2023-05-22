DANVILLE — thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components produced the 100 millionth camshaft at its camshaft plant in Danville last week.
The production record was honored at the manufacturing facility during a small event. Camshafts have been produced at the Danville site since 1997.
“We are very proud to reach this significant milestone in our company’s history. This achievement would not have been possible without the great commitment of our employees. They work every day to meet our innovation standards and the high-quality demands of our customers,” said Gary Tucker, CEO of thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components Danville, through a press release.
In recent years, thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components has invested in research and development. Combined with state-of-the-art machinery and continuous optimization of its manufacturing processes, the company produces camshafts that meet the most stringent industry and safety standards.
“Our focus on innovation gives us a competitive advantage and is a key component to our high level of customer satisfaction,” Tucker said. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our processes and expand our capabilities so we can continue to meet the dynamic demands of the automotive industry.”
In addition to classic drive components, the camshaft manufacturer produces rotor shafts for many well-known Original Equipment Manufacturers. At the same time, further development projects are underway for new products in the field of thermal management for battery electric vehicles. These are part of a repositioning of the business with a significantly expanded product portfolio.
thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components is a leader in the development and manufacture of camshafts for the auto industry. As a significant employer in the region, the company is also committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint. The company has implemented several initiatives to reduce waste and improve energy efficiency in its manufacturing operations.
It is currently constructing a 7 megawatt solar farm in Danville.
“We recognize the importance of protecting the environment and are committed to doing our part to reduce our environmental impact,” Tucker said. “We will continue to look for ways to operate in an environmentally conscious manner while maintaining our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”
