WESTVILLE — Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage banquet, hosted by the Three Forks Wild Turkey Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) on Friday, July 9, at the Riggle Banquet Center, 400 Lyons Rd., Westville.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Go early to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins.
Families can play games and enter raffles to win a nice selection of guns. There also will be a silent and live auction for framed art, guns, collectibles, home furnishings, outdoor equipment and more. Purchase your ticket online at events.nwtf.org/1313911-2021/tickets or call 217-799-2932 to reserve your tickets.
Tickets to the Three Forks Wild Turkey Chapter's Hunting Heritage banquet cost just $70 for couples or $50 for singles. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.
For only $260, banquet attendees can become Sponsor Members and receive the 2021 NWTF sponsor gift plus a one-year subscription to Turkey Call magazine. Couples’ sponsor tickets cost just $270.
Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to raise funds that help conserve wildlife and habitat, and introduce new people to the outdoors. Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation.
For information about the Three Forks Wild Turkey Chapter’s Hunting Heritage Banquet, contact Michael Howie at 217-799-2932 or e-mail howie72.mh@gmail.com.
About the National Wild Turkey Federation
When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters' rights. Today, the NWTF is focused on the future of hunting and conservation through its Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative – a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to conserve and enhance more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruit at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting. For more information, visit www.NWTF.org.
