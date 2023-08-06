DANVILLE – The Danville Lions Club installed officers for the 2023-24 year and honored members at a recent dinner.
One of the highlights was presentation of the Club Excellence Award from the Lions Clubs International Foundation. The local club met specific requirements in the categories of membership, service, leadership and organizational excellence, and marketing.
The local club supports 22 organizations in the area, with an emphasis on helping people with vision and hearing needs, and raising diabetes awareness. Members also present the annual Chili Day, distribute Christmas food baskets, provide scholarships, ring bells for the Salvation Army and serve the community in other ways.
This is the first time that the local club has qualified for the award.
Mike O’Brien was inducted as the new president, and outgoing president Brad Cooper was honored.
Bill Wallpe, secretary-treasurer and a 45-year member, earned a distinguished award at the dinner. He received the Melvin Jones Fellowship from the Lions Clubs International Foundation, the highest award offered by the foundation. This is the first time that a Danville member was honored.
The award recognizes a member’s commitment to the Lions organization and the community. His name will be inscribed on a plaque at the international foundation offices.
“I’m very honored the club has named me a recipient,” Wallpe said. “It’s very humbling and certainly appreciated.”
The Danville club became eligible to bestow the award after making a $1,000 donation to the international foundation over the past two years. Wallpe is the club’s first recipient; other winners will be named every other year.
Community members who are not Lions also are eligible for international and state foundation awards.
Wallpe, owner of E&B Gifts and Awards, has been active in the club since 1978, and has held numerous positions on the local and district level.
He has served as district governor twice, most recently in 2020-21. He has been an ambassador of goodwill since 1990 for the Lions of Illinois Foundation and is a fellow with that foundation, and served as Global Service Chair since 2021.
He has applied for the position of global service chair for the state.
Another top award winner was Fred Faulstich, who won the Lions of Illinois Foundation Fellow award for the second time. The award recognizes his longevity as a 60-year member and his leadership.
Faulstich said of the award, also known as the Lion of the Year award, “It’s a great honor and an important recognition. It signifies that whoever receives it is giving their best in the realm of Lions service.”
Besides Faulstich and Wallpe being recognized for their years of service, Brad Cooper was honored for being a 40-year member and Greg Green for 35 years.
The awards were presented by special guest Scott Friese of Stewardson, immediate past district governor.
Darren Van Duyn, secretary of the Westville Lions Club and area leader for membership growth over four states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky), installed new officers.
They are: president, Mike O’Brien; first vice president, Brian Larson; second vice president, Jerry Harper; third vice president, Greg Green; secretary/treasurer, Bill Wallpe; administrative assistant, Paul Gilbert; tail twister, Danny Crouch; and Lion tamer, Keith Strinmoen.
Directors are: first year, Larry Keilhoz and John Spezia; and second year, David Fields and Mary Wicoff.
Other leaders are: immediate past president, Brad Cooper; membership chairman, Fred Faulstich; and marketing communication chair, Jeanne Mulvaney.
The Danville club was chartered in 1959 with the motto, “We Serve.” The international motto for the new year is “Changing the World.”
For membership information, write to: Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834; email bwallpe45@hotmail.com or call (217) 474-9210.
Visit the club on Facebook or Lions District 1-M website at www.district1m.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.