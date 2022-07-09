Danville’s Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center teamed up with Project Success of Vermilion County to treat more than 40 local children to a field trip to Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo at the beginning of the month.
As Mentoring Center Director Rev. Frank McCullough said, “It’s important for us as community leaders to help young people see that they can enjoy life—and there’s no better place to do that than at a world-class zoo like Brookfield.”
The 3 Kings of Peace Mentoring Center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room of Mt. Olive Church. The summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. The Center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs. For more information, call Rev. McCullough at 217-766-8735.
