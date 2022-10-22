After a mostly hot and dry summer, farmers in Vermilion County are working their fields as harvesting season has begun.
For most farmers, a rainy period in August was key as they finished harvesting soybeans and are now working on corn.
“It has been {span}surprisingly{/span} good,” Catlin farmer Greg Learnard said. “With the heat and lack of rain this summer, people didn’t know what to expect and they were not enthusiastic about yields, but I walked a lot of fields before harvest season and I was surprised for the yield checks I did and when we got to the fields to harvest, they are even better than my yield checks.”
Other area farmers share Learnard’s optimistic outlook.
“The weather has been conducive to harvesting. We’ve gotten a lot of sunshine and not a lot of rain, so it has been a good harvest season,” Fithian’s Mark Shepherd said. ”It is not a record crop for us, but it has been a good crop. We are making great progress and we are on schedule. We have some good weather left and we have a lot of work to do. We do a lot of fall tillage and lime spreading. There was a cold snap here early this week but it is supposed to heat up by the end of week and we can get back to work in the sunshine.”
Most farmers in the area grow corn and soybeans in their fields. They harvest soybeans first to take advantage of the relatively longer work day.
“Soybeans run on drier conditions in harvest,” Georgetown farmer Dennis Smith said. “Soybeans absorb moisture quickly and you have to stop harvesting them by the time it gets dark. The shorter the days get, the harder it gets to get the soybeans harvested.”
Smith splits acreage with his brother, nephew and son-in-law and said that the southern side of the state was hit a little bit more by the early drought.
“In the southern end of the county, we were very dry in June and July and it took off 5-10 acres of yield from the soybeans total over the last few years,” Smith said. “The rain in August increased the number of soybeans itself, but the plant growth wasn’t there to support a major yield.
“We’ve had some great harvest conditions. The dry season has continued into fall, so we have had good conditions for soybeans but we don’t know about how the corn is going to be. I think we are going to be probably at an average to slightly below number for the corn crop. We had less than a inch in June and barely an inch in July. We had decent August rains, but it was too late to repair the damage that was done.”
The advantage of having warm weather is the lack of any diseases for the plants.
“One benefit of the heat was there were no diseases in the crop and the hot weather is not conducive to plant diseases,” Learnard said. “Last year, we had a disease named tar spot late in the season that took away the top of our yields for corn so I say we have better yields than last year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.