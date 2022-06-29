Voter turnout was pretty dismal in Vermilion County as local election officials expected it would be in Tuesday's primary election.
In Vermilion County, turnout was 18.9 percent. In still unofficial vote totals in the county, not including the City of Danville:
Total voters: 28,664; ballots cast: 5,426; precincts: 38; 4,819 ballots cast (88.8 percent) at polling places; 607 ballots cast (11.2 percent) early and vote by mail.
Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, said they expected to see a 20 percent to 30 percent voter turnout as they have had in the past for general primary elections. She said voter turnout was a little lower than normal.
"Everything went great yesterday. We did not have any problems, just a lot of questions in regard to why Mary Miller and Rodney Davis were not on ballots; and it was due to redistricting by the state," according to Wilson.
Certified election results will be available by July 19.
In Danville, voter turnout was 13.58 percent. Of the city's 15,815 registered voters, 2,148 ballots were cast. Of the total, 1,469 ballots cast were Republican and 679 were Democratic.
Sandy Delhaye, executive director of the Danville Election Commission, said they didn't have a breakdown of how many voters used the new touch-screen voting equipment in this election compared to pen and paper.
"The touch screen was a bigger hit here in early voting, but I think it was due to voters just not wanting to try something new," according to Delhaye, who too said they had a lot of questions as to why Mary Miller was not on local ballots, due to redistricting.
For the general primary election, candidates were running for a spot on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.
Several local offices are uncontested including county clerk, county treasurer, county sheriff and supervisor of assessments.
Contested primary election races:
Republican
County Board District 1
(County board elections were vote for not more than three, with the top vote-getters moving onto the November election. The highlighted names move on.)
Todd Johnson 579 votes
Joel L Bird 560 votes
Connor Gilonske 135 votes
Larry Baughn Jr., 621 votes
County Board District 2
Steve Miller 738 votes
Kevin Green 579 votes
Eric Luttrell 401 votes
Daniel C. Wright 536 votes
County Board District 4
Timothy A. McFadden 391 votes
Gary H. Wright 233 votes
Robert Mitch Weaver 287 votes
John F. Land 143 votes
Marla Mackiewicz 270 votes
County Board District 5
Crisi Walls 317 votes
William “Billy” Ryan 272 votes
Philip G. Jackson 222 votes
Write-In — Jim Watson
Write-ins will not be added until the retabulation on July 6. This is an audit that the state will perform.
Precinct Committeeperson Blount 2
Vicky L. Brown 62 votes
Mark B. Crawford 79 votes
Precinct Committeeperson Danville 8
Erika Briggs 40 votes
Linda Sue Engle 29 votes
Democratic
Board of Review District 1
Amanda Shepherd 347 votes
Hau T. Swearingen 57 votes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.