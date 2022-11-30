DANVILLE — On Nov. 5, L. L. Lockard Chapter of Illinois DeMolay received its Charter from DeMolay International.
The Chapter met in the afternoon with DeMolays from all over Illinois and Indiana as it welcomed three new young men as members.
The Executive Officer of DeMolay in Illinois, Russ Scanlan, presented the Chapter its Charter and congratulated its members for their persistence in overcoming obstacles, especially the recent pandemic, to build the new chapter.
The ceremonies of the day included explanations and dramatic demonstrations of the precepts and virtues the organization seeks to teach young men.
These include filial love, reverence for sacred things, courtesy, comradeship, fidelity, cleanness, patriotism and toleration. Current Master Councilor, or President, of Lockard Chapter, Chris Morse thanked everyone for their participation and attendance at this historic day for the Chapter.
L.L. Lockard Chapter is a local unit of DeMolay for Boys ages 12-21 with members from Vermilion County and the surrounding counties. Lockard Chapter began in 2019 and has regular meetings on the second and fourth Sundays of the month as well as a variety of other events.
The Chapter encourages all young men who want to become the best sons, brothers, friends and citizens they can be to join.
More information can be found on its website at https://lockarddemolaydanville.blogspot.com/.
For more than 100 years, DeMolay has helped boys become men of outstanding character, through dedicated mentorships and unique, hands-on life-skill programs. DeMolay is organization based on timeless principles, committed to developing and inspiring leadership, team building, and networking for young men.
For more information about DeMolay or Lockard Chapter, email the chapter at lockarddemolay@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
