The Governor Bradford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently completed a long-term project with the erecting of two bronze plaques on either side of the Minute Man Memorial which stands in front of the Vermilion County Administration Building.
The first plaque is sponsored by the National Society as part of their extensive plans to participate in the celebration of America’s 250th birthday in 2026.
This plaque is designed to raise awareness of the courage and sacrifice of the patriots who won America’s independence. The plan is to create a coast-to-coast network of markers like the National Society’s Madonna of the Trail statues which were installed in each of the 12 states along the National Old Trails Road (Route 40) extending from Maryland to California.
It is hoped that these markers will become sources of pride for local communities to celebrate the brave patriots who founded our nation-and a reminder of the importance of emulating their spirit of conviction, courage and cooperation.
The text of the marker reads:
“This marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence. These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation. 1775-1783”
The second plaque was created in conjunction with the research done by Larry Weatherford of the Vermilion County Civil War Roundtable and the Vermilion County War Museum. Weatherford documented 12 courageous servicemen with connections to Vermilion County who received the Medal of Honor in conflicts throughout our nation’s history beginning with the Civil War. The 12 individuals are listed on the plaque along with the war in which they served and their burial place.
The goals of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are education, patriotism and historic preservation. Governor Bradford Chapter is proud to have acted in service to all three of these goals with the placing of these new commemorative plaques. We encourage the public to stop by the Minute Man site to view these new additions and to see the names of the fifteen Revolutionary War Patriots who are buried in Vermilion County. Make this a part of your Memorial Day activities.
