Health officials have reported that the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to list the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate at medium,” meaning that persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their second booster, if eligible.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has set the county’s case rate (rolling average over a seven-day period) at 40.5 cases per 100,000 population, significantly higher than what the county had been running throughout most of the spring months but stable over recent weeks.
There has been only one diagnosed hospital admission in the past week. The region currently list 34% of intensive-care beds available in the region, an increase from the beginning of the month.
The COVID-19 death toll since the beginning the pandemic in March of 2020 remains at 297. That number has not increased over the past month.
The state’s SHIELD Illinois team will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Vermilion County Health Department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through the end of June, and hopefully beyond.
The SHIELD Illinois team will offer free COVID-19 testing at Danville Area Community College on one more Friday in June – the 24th – from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are currently no plans to offer SHIELD testing at DACC after June 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.