DANVILLE — Vermilion County has two more lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.
The positive cases are a resident in his or her 40s and a grade-school-aged resident. Both share a household connection with case No. 43.
There are now 45 positive cases and 3,797 negative cases.
There are currently eight active cases, with seven in home isolation and one who is hospitalized. Thirty-six individuals have been released from isolation and one had died.
Of the 45 positive cases, three small groups (four cases, three cases and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.
So far, 3,842 people in Vermilion County have been tested for COVID-19, which is about 4 percent of the population. About 6 percent of the U.S. population have been tested for COVID-19.
Aunt Martha's in Danville continues to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing thorough the week. Call (877) 692-8686 to schedule an appointment.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 473 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
There have been 133,016 cases including 6,326 deaths in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 8-June 14 is 3 percent.
