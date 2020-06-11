The Vermilion County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday, but also adjusted the total county number down by five.
According to Doug Toole, public health administrator with the health department, the county stands at 3,389 negative cases, and 43 positive cases, not 48 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 34 have been released from isolation, one died and there are eight active cases — five isolated at home and three hospitalized.
Since the health department started tracking COVID-19 cases, five cases listed as positive turned out to be negative (generally because they were accidentally input into the “COVID-19-positive” database by the labs), and 18 cases that initially were assigned to Vermilion County have been transferred to other areas where they actually live (generally Champaign County, the Chicago area or Indiana) after health department officials talked with the individuals as part of contact tracing efforts.
“For the most part, we became aware of those false-positive cases and incorrect-address cases prior to posting our updates, and did not count them. But in five instances, we did not learn about the false-positive or the incorrect address until after the case was posted. I regret the error,” Toole said in an email.
“Going forward, I will delay reporting new positive cases until after our Communicable Disease staff has read through the lab notifications (to ensure that they were not placed into the COVID-positive database by accident) and contacted the individuals (to confirm their addresses),” he stated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 78 additional confirmed deaths.
