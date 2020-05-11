Vermilion County now has 31 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vermilion County Health Department announced on Monday there were three more additional positive COVID-19 cases – all residents in their 20s.
Health department staff say no strong connections have been found among the positive cases.
One of the county’s residents who’s tested positive is hospitalized, nine have been released from isolation and one has died.
As of Monday, the heath department has received 1,075 negative lab-testing results.
Health department staff reminds residents to continue practicing social distancing, wash hands and high-touch areas frequently, and wear masks when out of the house to slow the spread of the disease.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths in Illinois on Monday.
The IDPH stated in addition to other congregate settings, cases at Illinois Veterans’ Homes are being monitored.
