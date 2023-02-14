DANVILLE — Valentine’s Day has many people thinking of love in February.
There are many types of love. The love between a mother and her child is one only a mother can fully feel and understand.
Danville resident Keoria Mayfield, 29, has put some of that love into a book for her son and also to share with the public.
“I am now a published children’s author,” she proudly proclaimed.
Mayfield’s book is titled “I Love My Mommy.”
It is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other sites in hardcover, paperback and eBook formats.
She said the book features a little boy and his mommy out enjoying their day together. Rhymes are used to express why he loves his mommy.
Mayfield said the book touches on the importance of mental health.
“It’s a great bedtime story,” Mayfield said. “It’s all about what this little boy did with his mommy from morning to nighttime.”
She said she worked on the book with a South Carolina publisher and California illustrator. The 34-page book is published by Palmetto Publishing. Pictures are by Jeannine Corcoran.
A synopsis of the book: There goes my mommy! I Love My Mommy, is a story told by a little boy who expresses his love for his mommy from morning to nighttime. Children around the world will enjoy the vibrant and colorful illustrations and the cool rhymes. Welcome a new story into your home today.
Mayfield said the story is a fun one about a mommy and her son. It involves critical thinking skills, prediction reading skills and fun rhymes. It’s a book with diversity and can get young readers involved and introduced to a local author from their hometown.
Mayfield’s son is almost two years old.
“I got the idea (for the book) of just reading to him all kinds of different books,” she said.
She said she would read to him about shapes and other things, and she liked reading nursery rhymes.
Making a book wasn’t daunting to her because she wasn’t new to writing.
“I’ve always been into writing short stories from a young age,” she said. “I remember as a child I would enjoy writing short stories using my imagination.”
She said she’d also write poems and letters to her family using fun rhymes.
Growing up locally, she recalls too expressing herself through her art through the program I Sing the Body Electric. That program really made an impact on her, and she believes it did on other young students too.
Her provided information about herself for the book: Keoria Mayfield is a wife and a mother to a one-year-old boy. She was born in Chicago Ill., but has lived most of her life in Danville, Ill. Keoria received two degrees in the health care field at Danville Area Community College while working at the Child Development Center, which inspired her to write children’s books. Her passion stems from books such as Dr. Seuss and Junie B. Jones which led her to writing poetry and fueled her creativity and imagination, respectively. During her time at the Child Development Center, she would notice the children using their critical thinking skills to finish the sentence in the rhymes that she would read to them. This was the catalyst for a vision that would inspire many through her writing.
Mayfield said that’s another reason why she got into writing short stories, watching the kids at the Child Development Center and how dramatic they could be.
“We have to be advocates for the children,” she said.
She said adults have a bigger voice than a child has and “we can help them succeed.”
Stories are a good way to express yourself, she added.
Mayfield is a Danville High School graduate and said she had some great teachers growing up in Danville since the fourth grade.
She’s now a registered medical assistant.
Friends and family already have told her how proud they are of her and how her book is a great accomplishment.
She’s excited to share the book with the public.
Her first book signing will be April 15 at the Danville Public Library. The time and additional information will be announced as the date gets closer.
Mayfield said there’s so many kids in Danville who love to read and write. She encourages others who may be thinking about writing their own book, that they, too, can become authors.
“I think they should go for it,” she said.
