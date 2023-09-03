The Governor Bradford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, announced that a book written by chapter member Phyllis Watson Snider has been accepted for inclusion in the DAR Library in Washington, DC.
The national DAR Library accepts books and periodicals in the following subject areas: genealogy and family history, history and genealogy of specific groups, state and local history, record abstracts, etc. (i.e., Irish-Americans, Huguenots), records and histories of religious groups, immigration history and denominations, church histories, histories of the Revolutionary War era, historical and genealogical periodicals, U.S. women’s history newsletters, journals, etc. and Native American history and genealogy.
Any proposed donation is screened to ensure that it falls within the above categories and that it will not duplicate information already found in the library. In September of 2022, the chapter’s donation of “Danville Doings 1875-1883” by local attorney Tim Smith was also accepted for placement in Washington, DC.
Snider’s book, entitled “More Than a Building,” is the history of Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Danville.
Snider worked at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital as a registered nurse for 35 years following her graduation from the Saint Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She was determined that the hospital and its history wouldn’t be forgotten, and her determination led to the writing of her book.
All aspects of the institution are included along with notes on the doctors and nurses who made the hospital a vital part of Danville history. Snider continues to update her records of the doctors and nursing staff who devoted their careers to serving our city’s health needs.
Snider has also written another book entitled “Coal Mining Fatalities of Vermilion County.” Her works are available at the Danville Public Library, Vermilion County Museum and the Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society on West North Street.
