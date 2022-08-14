There’s a new superhero in town. Super Penguin, the brainchild of Danville author Rob Witzel, comes to life in Witzel’s first book, recently released by Dorrance Publishing. More than 100 people attended the late July book launch party in Danville.
“Super Penguin,” a superhero origin story, traces an average Joe who gets flung into a problem bigger than he is. He comes up against a treacherous villain as he tries to overcome the odds, becoming a hero along the way. The story is set against the backdrop of a world void of any humans. Instead, animals have evolved and taken over – holding jobs, driving cars, playing sports and so much more.
Paul Frost, who becomes the hero, Super Penguin, is a sportswriter for the Eagle City Inquirer, where he also works with his best friend, Annie Freese, a polar bear. Paul begins investigating a point-shaving scandal, and as he begins to dig, he soon realizes it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The villainous General Talon, a Komodo dragon, is plotting a city-wide takeover.
“I’m a huge fan of pop culture, especially the comic book/superhero genre,” said Witzel. “You can expect to find several references throughout the story. I had a lot of fun coming up with character names. Every name in the story references something in pop culture, the animal, its habitat or a combination of those things.”
About Rob Witzel
Witzel has always been obsessed with fictional characters, including Marvel’s Wolverine, Chewbacca and R2-D2 of “Star Wars.” That obsession led to a love of telling stories and creating his own characters.
“Super Penguin” started in a Danville High School study hall.
“When I should have been doing my homework or studying for an exam, I instead doodled a comic strip starring Super Penguin that I’d share with my friends at the lunch table for laughs,” he said. “Years went by, but Super Penguin never left. He’d pop into my head while sitting in college classes or daydreaming on vacation. The ‘what if’ of writing a book would enter my mind. Finally, with loads of encouragement from my wife Halley and my parents, Don and Deanna Witzel, I made time and wrote the book.”
Rob, his wife Halley, and their son Parker live in Danville alongside Elvis, the family’s three-legged rescue mutt and Luna, a corgi.
To purchase a book, schedule Rob for a reading or to learn more, visit superpenguinbook.com. Rob Witzel and Super Penguin can be found on Facebook @RobWitzel and @SuperPenguin. Rob may also be reached by email at rob.witzel@icloud.com.
