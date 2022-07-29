Attorneys and Judges from Vermilion County are participating in a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges and the Illinois Judges Association to help local schools, students and community organizations prepare for success in the 2022-2023 school year by collecting school supplies and monetary donations for the purchase of school supplies through Sept. 1.
“The Illinois Judges Association and the Conference of Chief Judges are proud of the active judges in this state and their commitment to their communities,” said IJA President Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke. “We see firsthand what happens with students who are not supported in their schools. The approximately 1,250 active and retired members of the Illinois Judges Association already provide many in-schools programs from reading to students through civics education. It was a logical extension to join with the Chief Judges for the entire state to help provide needed supplies for the school year.”
“The Conference of Chief Judges meets regularly to discuss policies and needs for the entire state,” said Chief Judge David Vancil, who is the Chair of the Conference of Chief Judges. “This collaboration with the Illinois Judges Association allowed our circuits to coordinate help many were already providing and to help the public know their local judges are truly here to help.”
To schedule additional in-schools projects or judicial speakers in your community, contact the Illinois Judges Association at info@ija.org.
The Vermilion County Bar Association has placed a donation bin on the 2nd Floor, Administration Office, of the Vermilion County Courthouse. You can also purchase items through their Amazon Wish list located at a.co/jkzwidH.
