DANVILLE — Plans have been underway for several months now by Chili Day Chairs Keith Strinmoen, Mike O’Brien, and Dr. Brad Cooper and other Club members.
Mark your calendars for March 22, 2021, and plan to savor the traditional 49-year recipe of delicious chili in the first ever “Drive-Thru and Carry-Outs only” Chili Day! From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. chili can be picked up at the drive-through entrance of St. James United Methodist Church – same great chili, same great location! For $6 you can pick up the chili with cookie dessert without leaving your car. Tickets can be purchased that day or any day prior to the 22nd by contacting any Lions Club member or by calling Keith Strinmoen at (217) 446-4128.
As in the past, local companies can purchase a block of tickets and have the chili delivered to their business that day – a minimum order of 25 is required. Whether your business has participated in this way in the past, or not, Lions encourage businesses, large or small, to consider doing it this year to bolster sales which allow Lions to pour the Chili Day proceeds back into many local and Lions organizations that serve our community. To place orders, call Keith Strinmoen at (217) 446-4128.
Another way to help the effort be a success is to make a donation of any size to Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville IL, 61834, to help defray the costs incurred. Any individual, business, or entity can donate, which would be greatly appreciated.
Chartered in 1959, the Lions Club has consistently aspired to promote principles of wanting everyone to see a better tomorrow. Membership is open to men and women who wish to help achieve that vision. As International and local Lions Service Clubs, Lions Clubs are integral, necessary, vital threads in the fabric of a community. Their motto is: We Serve. Danville Lions Club serves by: providing vision and hearing screenings and equipping people of all ages with needed devices; helping raise awareness and education to fight diabetes; delivering food baskets to local families at Christmas time; ringing the bell at Kettle Drives for the Salvation Army; collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids, cell phones and printer cartridges to be recycled; enabling young people to attend summer Camp Lions; volunteering time to Keep Vermilion County Beautiful; helping raise funds to assist over 25 local and Lions regional proven organizations that help people become healthier, safer and more financially secure in our community; planting trees in memory of deceased Lions Club members, enhancing our community’s beauty at Ellsworth Park – all while providing members with experiences of fellowship and leadership opportunities for personal growth.
We Serve. “This is my thesis: caring for persons, the more able and the less able serving each other, is the rock upon which a good society is built.” Robert K. Greenleaf, on Servant Leadership.
Lions serve the community and will be serving up delicious chili on Monday, March 22! Don’t miss it!
